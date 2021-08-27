Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, announced these September activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Birthday Party: Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Sept. 15). Once a month the center celebrates everyone’s birthday for the month on the fourth Friday. Festivities include lunch (donations made at the center), cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and a chance for birthday folk to spin the birthday wheel for prizes, including candy, cash, lotto tickets, and more.
Board Meeting (public): Tuesday, Sept. 14, a 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Blood Pressure (free): Join Kathy from Senior Life Greensburg for free blood pressure readings on Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to noon.
Ceramics: Sept. 13, 12:30 p.m. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics ($10 and up).
Coffee & Canvas: New day, new time. Sept. 20, 5 to 7 p.m. Join Darlene and Terry to create your masterpiece. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your canvas. ($20).
Grocery Bingo: Sept. 21 at 12:30 p.m to 2:30 p.m. Once a month on the third Tuesday. Cost is $4 for the first card and $1 for each additional card (magic ball, add an additional $1). Prizes include nonperishable groceries and grocery gift cards.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. the previous week's Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age and younger, or a suggested $2 donation for those age 60 and above.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive jackpot up to $50 (or a $10 consolation prize).
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Open House: Monday, Sept. 27.
Salon (men and women): Contact Wendy, the center's new beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment on Wednesday or Friday.
Dancercise: Join Eva Krause and Lisa Marchetti on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. for "a fun and free dance/exercise program." All are welcome.
Tai Chi: Mondays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (walk-ins welcome). Join Sharif Mondays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. No reservations are needed; just stop in before the class begins.
Zumba: Whether you are a beginner, an expert, or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to "tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance." Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.
Farmers Market Vouchers: Deadline to apply is Sept. 15. The Senior Farmers Market Program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, provides eligible seniors with four $6 checks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania at any participating Farmers Market. Sign-ups will be done via the mail or email only. 2021 applications can be submitted online or printed and sent via mail or email. Vouchers will be mailed out to the senior’s home address provided on the application. Voucher distribution began May 15. Vouchers may be used until Nov. 30. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. Complete the application online at: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/FormCenter/Agency-on-Aging-5/Commonwealth-of-Pennsylvania-Department--134. Print the application online at: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/DocumentCenter/View/18848/SFMNP-application--for-mailing.
Mail the completed form to Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, 200 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or email it to NMosser@co.westmoreland.pa.us. You may also pick up a form at the WNCAA Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., complete and return the form to the senior center for delivery to Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging.
The West Newton Center for Active Adults is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center offers public space to partake in an array of social activities daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.