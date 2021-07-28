To the Lifestyles editor:
August brings West Newton Center for Active Adults the return of Lunch and a Show. This Aug. 31 we welcome Gashouse Annie (https://gashouseannie.com/) to the center for a live show. Tickets are still $5 each (not including the cost of lunch). Seats are limited for this show, so if you are interested please do not delay. Take a moment to peruse the upcoming activities, then swing on by the center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Bible study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Birthday party: Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Aug. 18). We celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month on the fourth Friday. Festivities include lunch (donations made at the center), cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and a chance for those birthday folk to spin the birthday wheel for prizes including candy, cash, lotto tickets, and more.
Board meeting (public): Tuesday, Aug. 10, we discuss upcoming events.
Blood Pressure (free): Join Kathy from Senior Life Greensburg for free blood pressure readings on Thursday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-noon.
Craft (free): Aug. 19 10:30-11:30 a.m.. Join volunteer Debbie Malter and craft your own aromatherapy shower steamer.
Grocery Bingo: Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m. On the third Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Cost is $4 for the first card and $1 for each additional card (magic ball, add an additional $1). Prizes include nonperishable groceries and Giant Eagle gift cards.
LCR: Join the fun on Thursdays starting at 1 p.m. The Center plays a fun dice and chips game where the goal is to collect all the chips on the table. The lucky winner(s) receive a dollar scratch off per game.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those age 60 and above.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11-11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive jackpot up to $50 (or a $10 consolation prize). Hard of hearing or seeing? No worries, we’ve got you covered with a fancy flashboard and speaker system to follow along with as you play.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30-3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Salon (men and women): Contact Wendy, our new beautician, for an appointment on Wednesday or Friday. 724-420-6442.
Speakers: Join Margie (Humana) on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. for a discussion on “Sugar, the Not So Sweet Truth.” Then on Friday, Aug. 13, join Tina (Transitions Healthcare) for a discussion on “Diabetes.” Join Christina (Amedisys) on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 12:30 p.m. for Grocery Bingo.
Tai Chi: Mondays 12:30-1:30 p.m. (walk-ins welcome). Join Sharif Mondays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop in before class begins.
Zumba: Resuming Saturday, Aug. 7, Zumba is a cardio fitness program to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays starting Aug. 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the WNCAA. The cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance (412-558-4992) to sign up.
Farmers Market Vouchers: The Senior Farmers Market Program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, provides eligible seniors with four $6 checks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania at any participating Farmers Market. Sign-ups will be done via the mail or email only. 2021 applications can be submitted online or printed and sent via mail or email. Vouchers will be mailed out to the senior’s home address provided on the application. Voucher distribution began May 15. Vouchers may be used until Nov. 30. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. Complete the application online at: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/FormCenter/Agency-on-Aging-5/Commonwealth-of-Pennsylvania-Department--134. Print the application online at: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/DocumentCenter/View/18848/SFMNP-application--for-mailing. Mail the completed form to Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, 200 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or email it to NMosser@co.westmoreland.pa.us. You may also pick up a form at the senior center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., complete and return the form to the senior center for delivery to Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging.
WNCAA is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Paul A. Kurzdorfer III
Center Manager
West Newton Center
for Active Adults
103 E. Main St.
