Brides as well as brides-to-be planning to have accounts of their weddings in the Latrobe Bulletin are reminded they are published without charge.
Forms are available by emailing a request to lb.society@verizon.net or calling 724-537-3351, ext. 25, before 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Questionnaires should be returned with a 5-by-7 color print as soon after the wedding as possible. Professional photos reproduce best. When possible, email wedding information and color photograph to lb.society@verizon.net (send photo as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and at least 4 inches wide by 6 inches deep. If resolution is below 200, we need a bigger photo.)
Or mail to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, or drop in the mail-slot next to the Bulletin front door, 1211 Ligonier St.
Forms submitted later than 2 months after the wedding will result in a shortened write-up.
Submitter’s daytime (before 2 p.m.) phone number must be included in case of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.