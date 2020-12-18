The Westmoreland Cultural Trust (WCT) recently launched the “Keep the Arts Alive” campaign to preserve the organization from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Since mid-March, Westmoreland Cultural Trust has seen more than 100 shows at The Palace Theatre and more than 250 events at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center canceled as a result of the global health crisis. The absence of events and activities has resulted in an anticipated loss of revenue approaching $500,000.
“As an organization whose mission is to bring people together to celebrate the arts, the pandemic has been devastating. The Trust relies heavily on contributions and ticket revenues, and, with the closure of the theatre, we are struggling to preserve and maintain the nearly 100-year-old historic community asset without any consistent, viable income,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “It is not only our organization that is suffering, but also local businesses, restaurants, and lodging partners who rely on our arts patrons to infuse more than $12 million dollars annually into the local economy. The community’s assistance is crucial to get us through this difficult time so that we can continue to build a stronger, thriving cultural district.”
During the temporary closure, the Trust has continued to promote the arts through various initiatives. Local artist performances were featured on social media channels, and TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) free summer concerts were moved to the lawn of Greensburg Garden & Civic Center to allow for greater social distancing while promoting regional musicians who were hit hard by the pandemic.
Over the summer, the Trust collected donations for the WCT Artists Fund and Westmoreland County Community Food Bank to help those in need. With support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Trust launched a livestreaming bundle of services that affords subsidies to non-profit partners like Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and River City Brass to offer virtual concerts from The Palace Theatre. This in-house service is available to all artists as a means to entertain patrons safely while viewing at home.
“We know that with the community’s support the curtain will rise once again, and The Palace marquee will welcome patrons back to the Cultural District to celebrate the arts together,” said Kopas.
Donations to the “Keep the Arts Alive” campaign can be made online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or www.thepalacetheatre.org or by phone at 724-836-1123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.