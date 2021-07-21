Mount Pleasant will be the next location for Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Wings Across Westmoreland countywide initiative with an unveiling ceremony planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Mount Pleasant Public Library (120 S. Church St.).
The Wings Across Westmoreland project was inspired by artwork from Westmoreland Cultural Trust incubator artist Patrick Mahoney. He created a pair of wings with iconic imagery of the city of Greensburg including The Palace Theatre and the county courthouse for WCT’s Art in the Alley, an art initiative located between the theatre and The Union Trust Building. The wings sparked popularity and interest on social media using the hashtag #WCTWings, which inspired the Trust to expand the concept to other towns across Westmoreland County featuring artwork unique to each location.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas looks forward to adding the seventh community to the Wings Across Westmoreland initiative. “The Wings Across Westmoreland collection is a fun and accessible way to learn of a town’s history through art. Community conversations help shape the Wings and inspire dialogue to continue well beyond the installation,” said Kopas. “We love that this project celebrates each community’s individuality, but unites the county through art.”
Former Mount Pleasant Free Public Library Board President Stacy DiPasquale was instrumental in having the wings land in the borough, which acquired the nickname “Helltown” during the Whiskey Rebellion. “The library seemed to be the perfect location, given its proximity to Frick Park, the Mount Pleasant Borough Building, the fire department and Main Street. The library is a beloved place for residents. It provides needed services, stellar programming for children and adults, and is a safe place for people to gather.”
The community was given the opportunity to submit ideas via social media for iconic imagery that best represented the town with the top 15 chosen by DiPasquale to be included on the artwork. These ideas were then researched and drawn by original wings artist Mahoney and his daughter Riley Mahoney, who continue to design each pair of wings.
Funding for the Mount Pleasant wings was provided by Michael J. and Aimee Rusinko Kakos. “Because of their generous support, we can display Mount Pleasant’s unique and rich history through art that everyone can enjoy,” added Kopas.
Mayor Gerald Lucia, Borough Manager Jeff Landy, Library Director Heidi Leeper, DiPasquale, current board members, staff, and friends of the library will attend the unveiling.
As part of the installation ceremony, the library will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for community members to meet the new director and to acquaint them with library services and upcoming programs. Refreshments will be served.
“In my mind, the Wings have come to symbolize hope for the future of Westmoreland County as residents work together for the good of all,” commented Dr. Kathleen Ceroni, current Mount Pleasant Library Board president. “Thank you, Westmoreland Cultural Trust for giving us our wings.”
WCT’s Wings Across Westmoreland will continue to grow in 2021 with an additional installation planned in Vandergrift in August. Current locations include Greensburg (Art in the Alley), Overly’s Country Christmas, Jeannette (Sobel’s Obscure Brewery), Ligonier (Town Hall), Youngwood (Five Star Trail) and Smithton (Borough Building).
https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/westmoreland-cultural-trust/wings/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.