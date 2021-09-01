Westmoreland Cultural Trust is offering free tours of The Palace Theatre in conjunction with the historic venue’s 95th anniversary.
Tours will be available at noon Thursday, Sept. 2, and at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Sept. 11. Reservations are not required.
“For 95 years, The Palace Theatre has served as a cultural staple in Westmoreland County. We are thrilled to share this rich history with the community,” stated Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas.
The tours will include interesting facts and little-known details about the former Manos Theatre while exploring the many architectural and artistic features of the venue, including the Grecian marble staircase and French fairytale murals. Attendees will be guided throughout the theatre (including typically restricted areas) with stories from the time the theatre was built in 1926 as a vaudeville venue through its purchase in the early 1990s by Westmoreland Cultural Trust. Historic documents and displays will be available for viewing in Megan’s Suite prior to or after the tours.
“One of our favorite aspects of the tour is when guests share their favorite memories and recollections of visiting or working at the venue. To hear how the theatre has played a special part in the lives of so many community members, inspires the Trust to ensure the theatre is here for another 95 years,” added Kopas.
In 2019, the tours attracted more than 175 guests. The in-person tours were suspended in 2020 because of COVID-19, but a five-part virtual tour was made available for viewing on Facebook, YouTube, and the theatre website.
Following this year’s tour, visitors are invited to visit Art in the Alley, Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s interactive public art project located beside the theatre. The initiative includes more than 50 original works by area artists.
Visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
