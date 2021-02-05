Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is offering a variety of continuing education courses starting in March.
Participants can select a class format that best suits their needs:
- In-person — Courses will be held in a classroom at the Youngwood campus and students will need to wear masks and practice social distancing.
- Online — Courses will have start and end dates, and the class content can be accessed at the student’s leisure;
- Remote — Courses will take place live using Zoom allowing interaction with the instructor and fellow students during class time.
The Business and Professional Development section features classes on Creative Thinking: Tools and Techniques for Fresh Ideas, Negotiation: Get What You Want, Financial Statements for Non-Financial People and Intro to Power BI. Other course topics are being offered in computers, leadership, organizational management and professional certifications.
Health care and emergency services classes include numerous American Heart Association courses.
Spring personal enrichment classes feature a variety of gardening classes that include Soils and Fertilizers for Home Gardens, Pruning Trees and Shrubs, and Growing Asian Vegetables and Herbs among others. Other topics cover arts and crafts, fitness and health, food, languages and culture, law and money, and stress management as well as other areas.
Parents can plan ahead for summer as the schedule features a preview of upcoming Summer Camps for youth that start the week of June 7. Career exploration camps address topics such as biology exploration and experimentation, designing a dream home, social work careers, careers in the trades and metal fabrication design. Camps are also available in other interest areas that include cooking, photography, playwriting and more.
Sports camps are being offered in baseball, basketball, personal fitness, soccer and volleyball. Sports clinics will build upon athletic skills in baseball, basketball, cross country and softball.
The complete schedule of Continuing Education classes is available online at westmoreland.edu/coned.
To register for classes, call 724-925-4000.
