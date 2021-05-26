The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2021 semester:

Colin M. Mekic, Wyatt J. Wynn

Aayla A. Beck

Sarah L. Aukerman, Allison N. Baum, Arielle D. Morgan, Marisa A. Shean, Sara E. Yacobucci

Chiron D. Alexander, Cole E. Ball, Katrina L. Bauer, Lucas W. Bekar, Catherine J. Casale

Erin Corder, Mackenzie S. Courtney, Jeffrey D. Dean, Maria C. Defloria, Alex J. Doran

Elizabeth D. Dusack, Lacey N. Esquino, Dakotah J. Fidazzo, Automn G. George, Diane L. Hoover

Victory C. Iwu, Miles C. Johnston, Peter P. Jones, Kirsten L. Jurnak, Eric J. Kim

Joshua R. Knupp, Seth S. Kristoff, Zachary W. Kubas, Lindsey L. Lauffer, Saralynne R. Liston

Romaine A. Luhovey, Zachary M. Lynch, Ava Maholic, Maria-Antonieta V. Maloney, Rachael R. Marks

Brooke E. Martin, Jack D. Merola-Lapson, Gregory A. Mertz, Cadan I. Miller, Amy B. Moody

Grace E. Osmolinski, Sara F. Osselborn, Noah A. Pape, Solon S. Proctor, Rudy E. Rhodes

Madison G. Shaffer, Jennifer M. Smith, Luke S. Smith, Matthew J. St. Onge, Jessica J. Strydom

Noah R. Sweeney, Jaquelynn H. Thompson, Nicholas V. Tweardy, Susan D. Vargo

Kathleen G. Verna, Jessica M. Winrick, John P. Zuccher.

Gina I. Trabucco

Madison E. Downs

Travis L. Rankin

Lia N. Auman, Molly A. Bobik, Jennifer L. Brashear, Brooke M. Burk, Matthew P. Edsall

Matthew S. Faith, Adam M. Goodlin, Xiaolei Gu, Krista L. Heffelfinger, Kristi N. Hibbitts

Amanda M. Jones, David S. Marinchak, Justine Rose R. Penar, Sherry A. Porvaznik, Benjamin S. Rafferty

Zachary S. Scanlon, Abby R. Shaffer, Kayla M. Shurie, Emily B. Smetak, Stephanie M. Smith, Angelina J. Souder, Christian W. Wege.

Chelsea M. Vargulish-Graver

Heather L. Dundas, Jacob J. Fry, Alexis M. Gonda, Olivia M. Petry, Isabella Vargulish

Sarah Jane P. Saffer, Kalen A. Schall

Courtney N. Edwards, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Rylie M. Kuhns, Chicago L. Lauffer

Lucas J. Pieszak, Andrew J. Pyda, Hunter G. Kalp.

Justin Cottrell, Autumn L. Harrison

Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

Visit www.westmoreland.edu

EDITOR’S NOTE: Latrobe Bulletin coverage area qualifiers for WCCC spring dean’s list will be published as soon as possible.

