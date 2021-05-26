The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2021 semester:
Colin M. Mekic, Wyatt J. Wynn
Aayla A. Beck
Sarah L. Aukerman, Allison N. Baum, Arielle D. Morgan, Marisa A. Shean, Sara E. Yacobucci
Chiron D. Alexander, Cole E. Ball, Katrina L. Bauer, Lucas W. Bekar, Catherine J. Casale
Erin Corder, Mackenzie S. Courtney, Jeffrey D. Dean, Maria C. Defloria, Alex J. Doran
Elizabeth D. Dusack, Lacey N. Esquino, Dakotah J. Fidazzo, Automn G. George, Diane L. Hoover
Victory C. Iwu, Miles C. Johnston, Peter P. Jones, Kirsten L. Jurnak, Eric J. Kim
Joshua R. Knupp, Seth S. Kristoff, Zachary W. Kubas, Lindsey L. Lauffer, Saralynne R. Liston
Romaine A. Luhovey, Zachary M. Lynch, Ava Maholic, Maria-Antonieta V. Maloney, Rachael R. Marks
Brooke E. Martin, Jack D. Merola-Lapson, Gregory A. Mertz, Cadan I. Miller, Amy B. Moody
Grace E. Osmolinski, Sara F. Osselborn, Noah A. Pape, Solon S. Proctor, Rudy E. Rhodes
Madison G. Shaffer, Jennifer M. Smith, Luke S. Smith, Matthew J. St. Onge, Jessica J. Strydom
Noah R. Sweeney, Jaquelynn H. Thompson, Nicholas V. Tweardy, Susan D. Vargo
Kathleen G. Verna, Jessica M. Winrick, John P. Zuccher.
Gina I. Trabucco
Madison E. Downs
Travis L. Rankin
Lia N. Auman, Molly A. Bobik, Jennifer L. Brashear, Brooke M. Burk, Matthew P. Edsall
Matthew S. Faith, Adam M. Goodlin, Xiaolei Gu, Krista L. Heffelfinger, Kristi N. Hibbitts
Amanda M. Jones, David S. Marinchak, Justine Rose R. Penar, Sherry A. Porvaznik, Benjamin S. Rafferty
Zachary S. Scanlon, Abby R. Shaffer, Kayla M. Shurie, Emily B. Smetak, Stephanie M. Smith, Angelina J. Souder, Christian W. Wege.
Chelsea M. Vargulish-Graver
Heather L. Dundas, Jacob J. Fry, Alexis M. Gonda, Olivia M. Petry, Isabella Vargulish
Sarah Jane P. Saffer, Kalen A. Schall
Courtney N. Edwards, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Rylie M. Kuhns, Chicago L. Lauffer
Lucas J. Pieszak, Andrew J. Pyda, Hunter G. Kalp.
Justin Cottrell, Autumn L. Harrison
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Latrobe Bulletin coverage area qualifiers for WCCC spring dean’s list will be published as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.