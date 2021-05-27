The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2021 semester:

Tracy Pirl, Jeremy T. Swanger.

Jonathan W. Bush, Hannah M. Campbell, Mackenna I. Emanuel, Marley L. Smartnick.

Breana P. Deemer

Breanna Ong, Sydnee N. Shrum.

Morgan J. Pritts.

MacKenzie M. Edmiston, Abigail A. Hawanchak, Ashley L. McElheny.

Reid Amundson, Rachael M. Anderson, Andrew A. Baum,

Jordan L. Beaken, Suzana Bergman

Ashley A. Bish, Joshua W. Bittner, Robert L. Blake, Colleen M. Blissman, Simon A. Bouille

Kaden P. Browe, Katelin G. Burwell, Logan P. Carns,

Briana S. Collier, Katie A. Comerford

Anthony Dang, Arianna Doerfler, Austin J. Douglas, John T. Gennaro, Cali Gergely

Margaret E. Gettemy, Brittany N. Griffin, Erin Haun, Tanner S. Helman, Jonathan C. Holcombe

Katie L. Howell, Seth J. Hummel, Cameron W. Johnson, Garrett T. Kostley, Eric M. Krnosky

Nicholas M. Krozel, Dana M. Kuhel, Mason T. Kuntz, Cori L. Lesniak, Garrett R. Mang

Jessica M. Mazzagetti, Shaylla E. McEliece, Amanda B. McLay, Cody J. Miller, Kelli A. Moore

Shelley M. Ohler, Jacob S. Onesko, Nicholas R. Peluso, Joshua M. Perry, Jason Pierre

Kaitlynn C. Raneri, Mandi E. Reese, Kimberly Rich,

Jessica L. Sandusky, Nicole C. Savage

Brianna R. Savko, William P. Scheibler, Olga Shamatava, Dana J. Slezak, Hunter L. Smith

Aaron M. Steiner, Brielle K. Webb, Matt J. Wicker, Amanda B. Wright, Jennifer L. Yafchak, Madison L. Yohman.

Sophia T. Byich, Kayla L. Coursin, Kayla M. Fairman, Laken Pudliner, Jennafer Street.

Zachary A. Battaglia, Leslie Y. Brasile, Allie G. Brown, Andrew W. Bryant, Nathaniel F. Cochran

Kylee A. Cooper, Hannah M. Cunnard, Shelby L. Daily, Jeanna Degrandis, Emily N. Dodson

Amber L. Donahue, Logan A. Gustafson, Donna E. Hafer, Chad D. Hamill, Brittany N. Harshell

Jameson A. Harvey, Abigail S. Henry, Jaclyn L. Kabzinski, Sadie R. Knechtel, Steven R. Ludvik

Daniel J. Marinchak, Sarah M. McCaver, Aidan R. Mills, Rebecca L. Noel, Michael E. Oravec

Jodi L. Ritenour, Char L. Schelich, Shannon L. Schubert, Casey B. Titus, Brandon L. Wiggins, Jessica M. Williams.

Jessica L. Hart.

Rebecca L. Fry, Molleigh Henderson, Nathanial Hobaugh, Kailey Q. Johnston, Corinne K. Smith, Ivan D. Wieczorek.

Kassandra Miller.

Dilan J. Henry, Marisa B. Hutchinson, Lindsey T. Kaputa, Allison M. Klejka, Trevor L. Mason

Madison L. Moore, Melissa J. Mummert, Andrew P. Welch, Anthony D. Williams, Lacie J. Coddington

Jared M. Lewandowski, Beth A. Misselli, Danielle Tissue.

Tanner E. Benson, Owen E. Eidemiller, Caile M. Greco, Hannah Lambrecht, Lillian O. Mozley.

Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller.

Sadie R. Cramer.

Rachel E. Rieger.

Anna Babilya, Mandy L. Emert.

Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.

Visit www.westmoreland.edu.

