The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA (quality-point average) for the spring 2021 semester:
Tracy Pirl, Jeremy T. Swanger.
Jonathan W. Bush, Hannah M. Campbell, Mackenna I. Emanuel, Marley L. Smartnick.
Breana P. Deemer
Breanna Ong, Sydnee N. Shrum.
Morgan J. Pritts.
MacKenzie M. Edmiston, Abigail A. Hawanchak, Ashley L. McElheny.
Reid Amundson, Rachael M. Anderson, Andrew A. Baum,
Jordan L. Beaken, Suzana Bergman
Ashley A. Bish, Joshua W. Bittner, Robert L. Blake, Colleen M. Blissman, Simon A. Bouille
Kaden P. Browe, Katelin G. Burwell, Logan P. Carns,
Briana S. Collier, Katie A. Comerford
Anthony Dang, Arianna Doerfler, Austin J. Douglas, John T. Gennaro, Cali Gergely
Margaret E. Gettemy, Brittany N. Griffin, Erin Haun, Tanner S. Helman, Jonathan C. Holcombe
Katie L. Howell, Seth J. Hummel, Cameron W. Johnson, Garrett T. Kostley, Eric M. Krnosky
Nicholas M. Krozel, Dana M. Kuhel, Mason T. Kuntz, Cori L. Lesniak, Garrett R. Mang
Jessica M. Mazzagetti, Shaylla E. McEliece, Amanda B. McLay, Cody J. Miller, Kelli A. Moore
Shelley M. Ohler, Jacob S. Onesko, Nicholas R. Peluso, Joshua M. Perry, Jason Pierre
Kaitlynn C. Raneri, Mandi E. Reese, Kimberly Rich,
Jessica L. Sandusky, Nicole C. Savage
Brianna R. Savko, William P. Scheibler, Olga Shamatava, Dana J. Slezak, Hunter L. Smith
Aaron M. Steiner, Brielle K. Webb, Matt J. Wicker, Amanda B. Wright, Jennifer L. Yafchak, Madison L. Yohman.
Sophia T. Byich, Kayla L. Coursin, Kayla M. Fairman, Laken Pudliner, Jennafer Street.
Zachary A. Battaglia, Leslie Y. Brasile, Allie G. Brown, Andrew W. Bryant, Nathaniel F. Cochran
Kylee A. Cooper, Hannah M. Cunnard, Shelby L. Daily, Jeanna Degrandis, Emily N. Dodson
Amber L. Donahue, Logan A. Gustafson, Donna E. Hafer, Chad D. Hamill, Brittany N. Harshell
Jameson A. Harvey, Abigail S. Henry, Jaclyn L. Kabzinski, Sadie R. Knechtel, Steven R. Ludvik
Daniel J. Marinchak, Sarah M. McCaver, Aidan R. Mills, Rebecca L. Noel, Michael E. Oravec
Jodi L. Ritenour, Char L. Schelich, Shannon L. Schubert, Casey B. Titus, Brandon L. Wiggins, Jessica M. Williams.
Jessica L. Hart.
Rebecca L. Fry, Molleigh Henderson, Nathanial Hobaugh, Kailey Q. Johnston, Corinne K. Smith, Ivan D. Wieczorek.
Kassandra Miller.
Dilan J. Henry, Marisa B. Hutchinson, Lindsey T. Kaputa, Allison M. Klejka, Trevor L. Mason
Madison L. Moore, Melissa J. Mummert, Andrew P. Welch, Anthony D. Williams, Lacie J. Coddington
Jared M. Lewandowski, Beth A. Misselli, Danielle Tissue.
Tanner E. Benson, Owen E. Eidemiller, Caile M. Greco, Hannah Lambrecht, Lillian O. Mozley.
Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller.
Sadie R. Cramer.
Rachel E. Rieger.
Anna Babilya, Mandy L. Emert.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.