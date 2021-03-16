Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC), in cooperation with the National Partnership for Environmental Technology Education (PETE) will offer a free three-day Department of Transportation HazMat Transportation Regulations for business and industry hazmat employees April 13-15 at the Westmoreland Public Safety Training Center in Smithton.
Registrants must be considered employed in a position dealing with hazardous waste materials.
In accordance with 49 CFR § 172.704 (HMR), hazmat trainers/employees will be trained in the following areas:
- General awareness/familiarization;
- Function-specific;
- Safety;
- Security awareness;
- In depth security;
- Application of DOT regulations;
- Interpretation of carrier requirements;
- General awareness/familiarization of rail and air transport regulations;
- General awareness/familiarization of driver regulations related to hazmat;
- Familiarization of EPA regulation;
- Reporting procedures
In addition, participants will learn how to effectively deliver the strategic elements of this training to fellow employees at their workplace.
Funding is provided by National PETE through a one-year Hazardous Materials Instructor Training (HMIT) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to provide the training.
To register, contact Marc Jackson, director of Westmoreland-PSTC, at jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu or 724-872-2447.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.