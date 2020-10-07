In celebration of national Manufacturing Day, Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is highlighting its newest program, Additive Manufacturing.
“Additive manufacturing is a fast growing program that students really need to check out,” said Byron Kohut, dean of the School of Technology at Westmoreland. “The job market for careers in Additive manufacturing is on the cusp of exploding. We just started the program in September and already our students are excited about the possibilities.”
In September, Westmoreland opened the program at the Advanced Technology Center in Mount Pleasant Township. The program is the industrial production name for 3-D printing, a computer-controlled process that creates three-dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers.
“Manufacturing has always been a key part of this area and Westmoreland County Community College for years,” stated Mary Catherine Motchar, former president of Arbor Industrial Supplies. “Together, we continue to advocate for manufacturing jobs in the county and the region. The addition of this program offers students an opportunity for a family sustaining job.”
The additive manufacturing program is currently accepting new students for the Spring 2021 semester.
Students can request a tour and meet with the director of the Advanced Technology Center to review courses and plan for a degree, diploma or certificate.
