Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is conducting registration for fall credit classes which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, along with a 12-week session slated to get underway Sept. 8.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The fall schedule features courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities.
Online, remote and traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Traditional classroom-based courses are conducted at the Youngwood campus and the Westmoreland-Advanced Technology Center, RIDC-Westmoreland and the following centers: Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown; Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana; Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe; Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, and Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
To apply, visit westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.