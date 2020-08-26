Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is offering several continuing education courses starting in September.
Participants can select a class format that best suits their needs, including:
In-person — Courses will be held in a classroom at the Youngwood campus and students will need to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Online — Courses will have start and end dates, and the class content can be accessed at the student’s leisure.
Remote – Courses will take place live using Zoom allowing interaction with the instructor and fellow students during class time.
New intergenerational cooking classes that allow adults to take classes along with a child feature All Things Pumpkin, Pirohi, Thanksgiving Favorites and Gingerbread House Workshop. These classes will be conducted in the Culinary Arts kitchen/laboratories at the Youngwood campus.
Additionally, the Business and Professional Development section features classes on Supervising Remote Employees, Tips for Working Remotely, and Zoom Features and Controls. Other course topics are being offered in computers, food safety, leadership, organizational management and professional certifications.
Health care and emergency services classes include a variety of American Heart Association courses.
Personal enrichment classes cover topics including arts and crafts, fitness and health, food, law and money, and stress management among other areas.
The College for Kids offerings include remote cooking classes; Mad Science workshops that incorporate experiences in science, technology, engineering and math; and other courses in music, art and fitness.
The complete schedule of continuing education classes is available online at westmoreland.edu/coned. To register for classes, call 724-925-4000.
