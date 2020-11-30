The Women’s Business Network (WBN) will hold meetings next month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge.
All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will take place on Dec. 1 and 15. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next month’s meetings will be held Dec. 9 and 23. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.