Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business. WBN provides members with the tools to be successful, including networking, mastermind groups, and ongoing professional education, while expanding her circle of influence in the marketplace.
All professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meeting for no charge. At the time of publication, many meetings are being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more information. To learn more, visit www.wbninc.com.
• Laurel Highlands Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. 4th St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Next month’s meetings will take place June 3 and June 17. For more information, contact chapter representative Rita Coleman Graham, 724-963-5683.
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and next month’s meetings will take place June 3 and June 17. Questions? Contact chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and next month’s meetings will take place June 10 and June 24. For other details, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh, at 724-787-5419.
• The All Virtual Chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The next meetings are June 2 and June 16. Contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale, 412-908-1663.
