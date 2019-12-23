The Westmoreland Association of Volunteer Administrators has announced its annual volunteer awardees for 2019.
During a Holiday Luncheon Dec. 19 at Ferrante’s Lakeview west of Greensburg, two volunteers were recognized for their “outstanding service to the Westmoreland County community.”
• The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Joy Klohanatz of Greensburg. Louise Wilhelm, WAVA president, said, “Joy has spent much of her life making a positive difference in people’s lives. When she entered the world of entrepreneurship in direct sales she realized the power of showing kindness and appreciation. She began sharing with friends and businesses its power as a coach conducting workshops and seminars. It’s all about providing the tools to make a difference in the lives of others personally and professionally. She spends much of her time volunteering in her community and is on several boards. She helped found Angela’s Angels, a local nonprofit, where prom wear is donated and distributed to help economically disadvantaged junior and senior high school young ladies.
“For 14 years, Joy has helped with marketing, initiating our boutique layout, inventory maintenance, scheduling appointments and best of all, outfitting the girls we serve. She deserves being recognized for all that she does,” stated Angela Rose O’Brien, Angela’s Angels director.
• The Emerging Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Jana Withers, a senior at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Wilhelm noted that “Jana has volunteered with AseraCare Hospice since the beginning of her sophomore year. She felt a connection after her grandmother was on hospice. She wanted to give back. She shares her musical talents and reads to our patients.”
“Jana has gone above and beyond for me as a patient companion volunteer, she has singlehandedly affected the senior care community for the better especially those in their final days. She has brought warmth, companionship and compassion to those who need it most,” stated Tierney Guarascio, volunteer director.
WAVA has been in existence for 39 years. In 2019, it had 28 member organizations throughout Westmoreland County. WAVA promotes and encourages volunteerism in Westmoreland County by assisting, supporting and networking with organizations that utilize volunteers.
For more information about being a member or volunteering in the community, go to www.volunteerwestmoreland.org or call 724-420-1484.
