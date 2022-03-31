Voice of Westmoreland has new organizer

Voice of Westmoreland is welcoming Rose Piern, its newest organizer, to the VOW team.
Team spokesman Robert W. Errett said, “Rose started with VOW as a volunteer. She became a member, and then a member leader in 2021. She has worked on the COVID equity team and member engagement team, and was the Greensburg elections coordinator in 2021.
“Her passions include environmental and animal advocacy, gardening, and sci-fi books. Rose has been instrumental in helping VOW realize its vision. VOW is so grateful to have her with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.