St. Vincent College will host a virtual information session for those interested in its nationally ranked Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence (MSMOE) program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The information session will be conducted via Zoom and led by the MSMOE program director Dr. Michael Urick, who will discuss the philosophy of the program, its unique blend of traditional management concepts and Operational Excellence tools, course requirements and special programs including trips and experiential seminars.
“The MSMOE program is a cost-effective way to learn about problem solving, waste reduction and continuous improvement — all skills needed for current or aspirational leaders during these turbulent times,” Urick said.
A 36-credit program, the MSMOE at St. Vincent College defines management as focusing on the three interrelated areas of people, organizations and processes, with each course in the program covering at least one of these overlapping considerations. Classes are scheduled to cater to working professionals and can be taken both in-person or online.
St. Vincent College’s MSMOE program has been consistently ranked among the top business graduate programs nationwide. In 2020, U.S. News & World Report placed it in the top third of Best Online Master’s Business Programs in the U.S., including the fifth-best in the state of Pennsylvania and ninth-best among national Catholic institutions. Additionally, ValueColleges.com listed it in the top 25 nationally in its ranking of both Best Online Master’s in Management Programs and Best Value Master’s in Management Programs.
To register for the Oct. 6 session, or for more information on the MSMOE program, contact Urick via email at michael.urick@stvincent.edu.
