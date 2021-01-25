Westmoreland Cultural Trust this month will debut “The VIP Experience (Virtually in The Palace),” a free Thursday night livestreamed concert from The Palace Theatre stage.
The weekly concert series will begin Thursday, Jan. 28, and run through March 25, and feature regional bands playing original songs each Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Shows will be available for viewing on The Palace Theatre and Westmoreland Cultural Trust Facebook pages.
“The series is a collaborative effort with the Trust supporting regional artists whose performances have been severely limited due to the pandemic. Fans who have been missing live concerts will be able to enjoy some of their favorite artists and explore new artists while the bands will get a chance to play our historic stage and showcase their music,” Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas said.
Each evening will also incorporate a short fan-inspired Q&A session in between music sets. The public may submit questions via the Trust or The Palace Theatre Facebook pages.
“It is a great honor for us to perform on the historic stage of The Palace Theatre,” Derek Woods of the Derek Woods Band said. “This will be DWB’s opening performance of 2021 and we are looking forward to connecting with our fans once again but this time through an intimate virtual experience.”
During the performances, viewers will also be encouraged to donate during this critical time to help support the artists and Westmoreland Cultural Trust, a nonprofit organization.
Scheduled livestream concerts include:
Jan. 28 — Lindsay Dragan (Rust Belt garage folk)
Feb. 4 — Essential Machine (indie)
Feb. 11 — HABATAT (psychedelic jam, funk, rock)
Feb. 18 — Tim Vitullo Band (Americana blues/roots rock)
Feb. 25 — To be announced
March 4 — Derek Woods Band (Americana/rock band)
March 11 — East Coast Turnaround (rock, blues, country, soul)
March 18 — Colin Southfield and The Mushroom Country Band (country)
March 25 — Pack (alternative rock)
