Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is partnering with the University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy to encourage all eligible persons to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The PittCoVax Vaccination Center is now offering all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J — at 4041 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, at the front of Nordenberg Hall in Oakland, subject to availability. The center is open to the public, and walk-ins are welcome.
And throughout the month of September, members of the public receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the PittCoVax Vaccination Center will receive two free-admission passes to the four Carnegie museums when they mention this special incentive.
If you or someone you know hasn’t been vaccinated, please consider visiting the PittCoVax Vaccination Center! Check for center hours. And to ensure a spot, you can register in advance using access code panthers. Or, call the vaccine hotline at 412-383-4372.
Transportation and parking: The center is easily accessible by Port Authority bus. Free parking for clinic visitors is in Soldiers & Sailors garage. Enter from Bigelow Boulevard.
