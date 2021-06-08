LUMC Ministries, 440 Main St., Latrobe, is accepting registrations for its “To Mars and Beyond” Vacation Bible School.
The VBS will be held 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 21 to 25 for children aged 4 through grade five.
Latrobe United Methodist Church spokeswoman Debbie Herwick said, “Go to www.lumcministries.com to print registration form or pick one up in the church office.”
