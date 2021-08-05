UPMC for Kids Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) Tuesday recognized its 15th anniversary and growth into Pennsylvania’s largest CHIP managed care plan and will make $15,000 charitable donations to three community organizations that support Pennsylvania children.
“Led by then-Gov. Bob Casey, Pennsylvania’s landmark CHIP law served as the model for federal legislation that made this program available in every state, so serving as the state’s largest CHIP plan is a particularly special honor,” said John Lovelace, president, Government Programs for UPMC Health Plan. “We have grown from 50 members when we started in August 2006, and now provide health coverage to about 35,000 individuals.”
“Today, we celebrate and congratulate the UPMC for Kids CHIP plan for reaching this wonderful milestone,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in a video recognizing UPMC for Kids’ achievement and the ongoing importance of the CHIP program established by his father.
To commemorate UPMC for Kids’ first 15 years — and continue in the tradition of supporting Pennsylvania communities — UPMC for Kids CHIP will award grants totaling $15,000 to the following Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organizations:
Southwest Region
Generation Connect is the only community center in east Pittsburgh and provides middle and high schoolers and their families with opportunities for audio-visual training and creative expression through videography, photography and music production.
Lehigh/Capitol Region
Healthy Steps Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes free diapers to families in need with the help of partner agencies. They are the only diaper bank in the region, serving Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry and York counties.
Northwest Region
Eagle’s Nest School of Academic Distinction: Eagle’s Nest School is the Erie region’s only African-centered academic institution open to students of all ethnicities. The middle school operates in partnership with the Erie School District and has a faculty ratio of about 15:1 with academic benchmarks equal to or better than those of private schools.
UPMC for Kids CHIP
Fun Facts:
Since 2006, UPMC for Kids has:
Provided CHIP coverage to over 113,000 families.
Covered 50,000 pairs of eyeglasses.
Provided coverage for over 460,000 dental visits.
Covered more than 300,000 preventive immunizations, including for COVID-19.
Helped fill more than 1.4 million prescriptions
Any uninsured child up to age 19 who is not eligible for or enrolled in Medical Assistance qualifies for CHIP, regardless of family income. There is no waiting list to enroll. For information on enrolling a child or teen in CHIP, visit the website or call UPMC for Kids at 1-800-978-8762 (TTY: 711).
