The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg announced this year’s inductees into its Alpha Kappa Epsilon Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society.
The inductees are Katrina Gluch, a senior and a 2017 graduate of Hempfield Area High School; Madison A. Jarnot, a junior and a 2018 graduate of East Allegheny High School, and Jacob A. Snyder, a junior and a graduate of North East High School in North East.
The Pitt Greensburg Chapter also recognized graduating members and officers, including John Anthony Maccarelli, chapter president and graduate of Hempfield Area High School; Rachel Sloneker, chapter secretary and graduate of Avella Senior High School; Kaylee E. Stinebiser, chapter vice president and graduate of Hempfield Area High School, and Haley N. Stonebraker, chapter treasurer and graduate of Kiski Area High School.
The Pitt-Greensburg chapter was founded in January 2008 and, during that time, 83 members from the campus have been inducted into the society. The chapter faculty advisor is Paul S. Adams, Ph.D., associate professor of political science.
Pi Sigma Alpha is one of the prestigious and selective honor societies in the United States and the only one specific to the field of political science. Founded in 1920 at the University of Texas (Austin), Pi Sigma Alpha is celebrating its centennial.
The honor society hosts chapters on nearly 850 campuses and has inducted more than 300,000 members. Its rolls feature national, state, and local political leaders, including one president, three Supreme Court justices, and dozens of members of Congress. The network of Pi Sigma Alpha members stretches across law, academia, business, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.