One year ago, COVID-19 sidelined the Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company’s spring 2020 production of The Government Inspector. The company rebounded with their fall 2020 production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People that was adapted to a radio play performed via Zoom. Theatre Director Stephen A. Schrum, PhD, took the lessons learned from the fall production and applied them to the spring 2021 production of Dark Hamlet, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
“We are looking to create a performance that will use Zoom to its advantage,” said Schrum, Pitt-Greensburg’s director of theatre and associate professor.
“Dark Hamlet is a collage production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, using a severe cutting of the text and the technology of video conferencing to create a morphine dream for the audience--and for the character of Hamlet himself.”
Dark Hamlet will be presented in two live performances on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28. The performances will be archived and made available for viewing after the live run is complete. Admission is free. Details about the performance and how to access it are available on the Visual and Performing Arts News and Events web page.
The idea for the show came from several sources. Schrum explained that his initial inspiration came from a director named Charles Marowitz, who is also the author of a book entitled Recycling Shakespeare. Marowitz suggests that the texts of the Elizabethan playwright should not be considered sacred, but rather, the texts be used as the starting point for new works that take apart, dismantle, and restructure the bard’s plays. Schrum began working on such an adaptation, Dark Hamlet, which begins with the “To be or not to be” soliloquy and continues on as Hamlet’s morphine dream unfolds.
Schrum warns that his adaptation is not for Shakespeare purists as much of the text will be missing, and only about one-sixth will remain--and that will not be in the usual order. He believes that what the audience does see and hear will be illuminating for those curious about Hamlet, the play and the character.
Schrum is bringing together current students, alumni and a former student for the 10 person cast. Area cast members include:
- Cletus McConville ’16, of Ligonier, who will play role of Polonius. A visual and performing arts major (theatre concentration), McConville took on a variety of roles as a student: Arsenic and Old Lace (Mr. Witherspoon), Eleanor: An American Love Story (ensemble), Birth of Merlin (The Devil), A Very Potter Musical (Professor Quirrel), Chemical Imbalance (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), Middletown (John Dodge), and Man of La Mancha (Cervantes/Don Quixote/Alonso Quijana). A Green Scholar working with Schrum, McConville served as editor for a documentary film, which can be viewed on Youtube. His senior capstone project was a film he wrote and directed. While at Pitt-Greensburg, McConville also served as president of Delta Psi Omega Honor Society, vice president of the Performing Arts Society and vice president of the Visual Arts Society.
- Senior Felicia Dusha of Greensburg, who will portray Queen Gertrude. She made her Pitt-Greensburg Theatre company debut in the fall 2020 production of Enemy of the People. Dusha is an English Literature major with minors in philosophy and criminal justice. She is active on campus as the treasurer of Sigma Tau Delta and with the Criminal Justice Club.
- John Paul Ritchey ’18, of Greensburg will portray Hamlet. Ritchey is a local actor who has been active in Westmoreland County community theater productions since 2015. Last semester, he portrayed Dr. Stockmann in the campus production of Enemy of the People. Ritchey, who also has worked on movies and Netflix productions, is the founder and CEO of Artistic Prosperity, a local nonprofit dedicated to the economic redevelopment of disenfranchised communities through the power of the arts. Recently, he directed a production of RUR (Rossum’s Universal Robots) which can be found on the AP channel on Youtube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.