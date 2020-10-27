The Pitt-Greensburg Written/Spoken Series will hold its first online reading for the 2020-21 season starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, on Zoom.
The virtual event will feature the winners of the 2020 Creative & Professional Writing Awards:
Madison Jarnot (The Joan Didion Award for Excellence in Creative Nonfiction); Matthew Boyer (The Scott Turow Award for Excellence in Fiction), and Colin Cavada (The Gerald Stern Prize for Excellence in Poetry).
Kaylee Stinebiser, the winner of the Ida B. Wells Prize for Excellence in Journalism, will read at a later date.
Joining the award winners will be faculty authors Brittany Hailer and Lori Jakiela.
Jarnot is a junior creative and professional writing and political science dual major at Pitt-Greensburg; Boyer is a writer from western Pennsylvania and a Pitt-Greensburg alumni; Cavada is a creative and professional writing major and editor of Pitt-Greensburg’s literary magazine, Pendulum; Hailer is an award-winning journalist based in Pittsburgh, and Jakiela is the author of five books
The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Register online at http://bit.ly/Written-Spoken.
Written/Spoken is a reading series that brings nationally known poets and writers to the University of Pitt-Greensburg campus. Undergraduate student writers participate in readings and give performances of their own work. The series is sponsored by the UPG Creative & Professional Writing Program and the Office of Academic Affairs.
For more information, contact Lori Jakiela at loj@pitt.edu.
