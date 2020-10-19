The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will continue to offer its successful drive-thru campus tour option to prospective students and their families. Prospective students can register for the tour scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.
The drive-through tour will allow students and their families the opportunity to visit campus and meet faculty and staff while maintaining prescribed physical-distancing protocols.
“Our drive-thru tours have been well received by prospective students and their families. They are grateful for this opportunity to visit campus and meet our faculty and staff,” said Dana Bearer, director of Admissions at Pitt-Greensburg. “COVID-19 and the preventative protocols in place have changed our admissions process that now incorporates Zoom sessions instead of our in-person events. Students and families still want to visit campus, though. This is one way that we can safely give them that experience.”
Prospective students and their families arrive on campus at an appointed time where they are greeted by members of the Pitt-Greensburg community and start an informational tour of campus. The pre-planned tour allows the visitors to see all of the campus buildings and get a feel for the campus. At pre-determined spots, visitors pause and have the opportunity to chat with campus representatives who wear face coverings and maintain appropriate physical distancing from the visitors who stay in their vehicle.
Joining Campus President Robert Gregerson, Ph.D., in staffing key locations along the tour route are representatives from student services, residence life, the Academic Village, financial aid and admissions.
Online pre-registration at https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/visit-campus is required for the visit, and visitors are able to choose a 30-minute time slot on the designated days. College officials note that there are a limited number of time slots available on the scheduled dates between 10 a.m. and noon, so register as soon as possible.
