When students at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg return to campus in August, they will find the Pitt-Greensburg Campus Store under the management of Barnes & Noble College. Barnes & Noble College will act as a complete support system for Pitt-Greensburg, offering tools and resources to help drive success for students, faculty, and the campus community. The change became effective July 13.
The Pitt-Greensburg Campus Store will provide students and faculty with an extensive offering of academic solutions, ensuring they are prepared with everything they need for a successful semester. This includes a vast assortment of affordable learning materials, including new, used, and digital course materials, as well as an industry-leading textbook rental program and a price-matching program.
“Barnes & Noble College is thrilled to partner with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg,” said Lisa Malat, president of Barnes & Noble College. “We are proud to become a part of this campus community and look forward to delivering exceptional value to students, faculty, staff, and alumni through our innovative academic solutions and the dynamic retail experience we will offer both in-store and online.”
The Campus Store will provide additional opportunities for savings through its BNC First Day Complete program, which offers learning materials at reduced prices through a course materials fee for participating programs. Students receive their materials on or before the first day of class, delivered seamlessly through their learning management system. In addition, Pitt-Greensburg faculty will gain access to Barnes & Noble College’s Adoption & Insights Portal (AIP), an innovative platform for researching and submitting course material selections, which further drives choice, affordability, and student success. AIP also offers Pitt-Greensburg academic leadership the ability to view real-time adoption rates and submission progress at the school or departmental level, and communicate directly with faculty from within the portal.
“We are very excited to partner with Barnes and Noble for the management of our Campus Store,” said Robert Gregerson, PhD, president of Pitt-Greensburg. “Students and faculty will experience a superior level of service and support resulting from this partnership, and members of the entire Pitt-Greensburg community are excited about the opportunity to shop in person and online for branded merchandise and much more.”
The Pitt-Greensburg Campus Store will also offer an enhanced product assortment, including Pitt-Greensburg branded merchandise to help students, faculty, alumni, and fans show their Bobcat pride. Clothing, gifts, school supplies, technology, and more will be available to browse both in-store and online.
Barnes & Noble College currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide.
