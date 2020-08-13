The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is offering prospective students and their families the opportunity to visit campus and meet faculty and staff — all while maintaining prescribed physical-distancing precautions — through its innovative drive-thru campus tours.
Described as a drive-thru tour of campus, prospective students and their families arrive on campus at an appointed time where they are greeted by members of the Pitt-Greensburg community and to start the tour of campus.
The pre-planned tour allows the visitors to see all of the campus buildings and get a feel for the campus. At pre-determined spots, visitors pause and have the opportunity to chat with campus representatives who wear face coverings and maintain appropriate physical distancing from the visitors who stay in their vehicle.
Three dates are currently scheduled for the drive-thru tours: Aug. 29, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. There are a limited number of time slots available on the scheduled dates between 10 a.m. and noon, so register as soon as possible.
Joining Campus President Robert Gregerson, Ph.D., in staffing key locations along the tour route are representatives from Student Services, Residence Life, the Academic Village, Financial Aid, and Admissions.
Pre-registration at https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/visit-campus is required for the visit, and visitors are able to choose a 30-minute time slot on the designated days.
“We held several drive-thru tour days this past summer and received positive feedback from the prospective students and their families,” said Dana Bearer, director of Admissions at Pitt-Greensburg.
“During this period of COVID-19, we’ve been successful using Zoom sessions to talk with students in place of our usual face-to-face Admissions events. Students and families still want to visit campus, though. Our drive-thru tours have allowed us to safely bring prospective students to campus, and it gives them a chance to talk to key campus representatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.