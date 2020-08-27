The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg will continue for the fourth consecutive year, shifting to a virtual platform. The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg is part of the campus’s Blue & Gold Celebration 2020 and showcases the artistic talent of those who live and work in the region, as well as those of the campus community. Artists of all ages and skill sets are encouraged to participate.
The exhibit will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 8. Registration of artwork and its submission will occur through Sept. 16. As in the past, artwork may be submitted in the Judged Category or the General Category. The only difference this year is that artists will submit a high-resolution jpg or png of their images. Complete details about the submissions process and requirements are available at http://bit.ly/Pitt-Gbg-Art-Show-Submissions. Questions may be directed to the Office of Alumni Relations at 724-836-7496 or pgaa@pitt.edu.
The public is invited to visit the virtual show from its opening in September through Oct. 8. Voting for the Fan Favorites will take place through Oct. 5. Images submitted for the Judged Category will be evaluated by three judges.
The top vote-getter in each category will be awarded a prize. Those pieces receiving second and third highest scores in each category will receive a certificate.
The award winners will be announced at an Artists Awards Virtual Recognition Ceremony at 6 p.m. Oct. 8. The links for viewing the show and the recognition ceremony will be available here per the schedule: http://bit.ly/Art-Show-at-Pitt-Greensburg.
“One of the advantages of moving to a virtual platform is that it expands the accessibility of our show from regional to global,” said Julia Sefcheck, the show’s organizer and Pitt-Greensburg’s Alumni Relations officer. “We are excited to see this year’s submissions.”
