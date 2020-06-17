Unity Twp. native, Notre Dame grad awarded research grant

Stephanie Lynn Kubus recently graduated summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor of architecture degree and a concentration in furniture design. She has also been awarded a Fulbright Open Study/Research Grant.
A Unity Township native and a 2015 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Kubus graduated at the top of her class in the Notre Dame School of Architecture and was named a valedictorian candidate as one of the top 18 graduates university-wide.
As part of the Fulbright Research Grant, she will spend 10 months in Munich, Germany, studying the scale of Nazi architecture.
Kubus earned a number of honors through the five-year design and engineering program. She received funding from the Nanovic Institute for European Studies to conduct research in Munich in October 2018 comparing the Königsplatz, the First Nazi Forum, to the Forum of Trajan in Rome. She presented her findings at Notre Dame’s School of Architecture Research Forum and was co-chair of the event.
Kubus also conducted research through the Vatican under the direction of Dr. Krupali Krusche, director of the Digital Historical Architectural Research and Material Analysis Team (D.H.A.R.M.A). She documented the north facade of the Vatican’s Belvedere Courtyard, identified an asymmetry and theorized its reasoning via historic sources. She communicated her findings with the Vatican’s Director of Architectural Heritage. Her hand-drawn elevation was displayed at a conference, The End of Architectural Drawings. The drawing is on display at the Biblioteca Hertziana and is currently being used by the vatican director’s office.
Among other honors, she was named a Frank Montana Rome Scholar and spent a year studying classical architecture in Rome. Kubus received the Notre Dame Award for Design Excellence in Architecture and the Rambusch Prize for the best solution to a problem in religious architecture for her thesis project, which was a theoretical funerary complex on the Sisters of Mercy St. Xavier property in Unity Township.
She is a member of Tau Sigma Delta Academic Honor Society and was named to the Notre Dame dean’s list for 10 consecutive semesters. She was named to the Tau Sigma Delta Honor Society in Architecture and the Allied Arts and was awarded the Alice Wesoloski Scholarship. She also served on the Notre Dame School of Architecture Honesty Committee as well as the University Honor Code Focus Group.
Notre Dame held an online graduation ceremony May 17 and plans to celebrate in person in May 2021.
Kubus has secured employment with Robert A.M. Stern Architects in New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.