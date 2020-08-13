Unity Twp. couple marks 60th anniversary

Bruno and Diana Holnaider celebrated 60 years of marriage at their Unity Township farm on Aug. 5, 2020.
The couple are 60-year members of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Bruno was a farmer and is co-owner of Latrobe Keystone. Diana is a lifetime homemaker and retired from Arc of Westmoreland.
The Holnaiders have been blessed with eight children, Bruno and his wife, Diane, Bruce, Bradley, Bernadette and her husband, Rich, Bernard, Brian, Bridget and her husband, Jeff, and Bonita and her husband, Mike; 10 grandchildren, Marie and her husband, John, Bruno, Dan and his wife, Jess, Scarlett, Michael, Cheyanne and her husband, Matt, Anthony, Emily, Jeffery and Giovanna; seven great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Reno, Grace, Aurora, John, Penelope and Ryland, with two more on the way.
“Their marriage and family is their greatest blessing,” the family said of the couple.
