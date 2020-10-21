Unity Twp. couple celebrates 60th

Joseph and Carol Kubenko of Unity Township are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
The couple was married in United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe.
Joe is retired from Latrobe Teledyne-Vasco and Carol is retired from Westmoreland County Community College in Latrobe.
They have two children, a daughter, Amy Bereit and her husband, Mark, and a son, Todd Kubenko and his wife, Valerie. They also have four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Elliot and Megan Bereit, and Nathan Kubenko.
The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary with family.
