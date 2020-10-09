Unity Twp. couple celebrates 50th

Tom and Dolores Mehalic of Unity Township are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Tom retired from Lehigh Specialty Melting as a bricklayer and his wife, the former Dolores Ulishney, is a retired secretary and also worked part time as a bridal consultant.
They have three children, the late Susan and her husband, Chuck Person, and their children, Mary and Andy, Tom Jr. and his wife, Alina, and Tony and his wife, Abigail, and their daughter, Sadie, all of Unity Township.
They are celebrating with a Mass in St. Benedict Church in Marguerite, where they were married, and a dinner for immediate family.
