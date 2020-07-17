Richard and Joanna (Pietropaoli) Stillwagon of Unity Township celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2020.
They were married on May 9, 1970, in St. Vincent Basilica.
Though their plans for a celebration had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, family and friends surprised them with a drive-by celebration past their home.
Richard retired from Torrance State Hospital as its CEO and Joanna retired from the Ligonier Valley School District as a senior high art teacher.
The Stillwagons have two children, Jason and his wife, Carrie, and daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Steve. The couple has been blessed with 10 grandchildren, Jacob, Riley, Kyra, Kaleb, Ava, Liam, Rory, Beklyn, Llewyn and Johanna.
