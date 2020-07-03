Unity Printing named BPW District 3 Employer of the Year

Business and Professional Women (BPW) District 3 recently announced Unity Printing as the recipient of the Employer of the Year for 2019-20.
The Employer of the Year is awarded to a business that strives to elevate standards, promote interest, develop cooperation and extend opportunities among all business and professional women.
A family business founded in 1979 by James Ernette, Unity Printing has grown under the direction and management of James’ daughter, Lisa Frederick, who currently serves as company president. With Frederick at the helm, Unity Printing has expanded its business and technology presence not only on a local level, but also nationally.
As a member of the Women’s President’s Organization and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Frederick is a firm believer in helping women business grow and succeed. In 2014, she and Unity Printing achieved certification as a woman-owned business. As such, she strives to help other women business owners become certified through WBENC to help them develop their business to create more jobs for the resident of Westmoreland County.
Through her work in WBENC, she has served as a WBENC Envoy, National Forum Representative and Board Marketing Committee representative. Frederick is also a member of the WBEC East Certification Committee, where she and Ashley Frederick, her daughter, completed nearly 80 site visits of woman-owned business across the State of Pennsylvania in the last 18 months.
Frederick has been a member of Latrobe BPW since 1994 and received the Woman of the Year award in 2002. This past September, she was presented with the 2019 Athena Award by the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, given to those “who have achieved professional excellence, contributed to improving the quality of life in the community and actively assisted others in realizing their full leadership potential.”
Business and Professional Women PA is a statewide organization of 1,200 members in 60 local organizations and 11 districts throughout the state. BPW District 3 includes organizations in Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, McKeesport and Scottdale.
To learn more and find a local organization near you, visit www.bpwpa.wildapricot.org.
