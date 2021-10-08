United Way's Women's Leadership Council celebrates 20 years of impact

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Women’s Leadership Council kicked off its 20th anniversary at the annual WLC campaign event Sept. 30. Compassionate women and WLC members from across the region gathered virtually to honor local changemakers and celebrate WLC’s history and service to the five-county region.
Since its inception in 2001, more than 2,200 members have joined WLC to make real change in the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors. As the third largest chapter of the philanthropic group in the country, southwestern Pennsylvania’s WLC unites the collective power of female leadership and enables each member to have their own fulfilling experience, whether that be through donating, volunteering or even mentoring a younger generation of WLC participants.
“What started as a small group of five motivated women has flourished into thousands of strong women from Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Fayette and Westmoreland counties making positive change across the region,” said Bobbi Watt Geer, president and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. "Thanks to their combined passion, energy and generosity, WLC members contributed $9.2 million in the last year to help United Way respond to the needs of our community.”
During the WLC kickoff event, founding WLC members Suzy Broadhurst, Ann McGuinn and Michele Fabrizi shared their vision for an organization of "smart, dynamic female leaders" and how WLC was born. Twenty years later, thanks to caring members, dedicated corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, small businesses and more, WLC members are now poised to break the $100 million fundraising mark during this year’s campaign.
WLC co-chairs Stephanie Sciullo and Keri Brown emphaisized that helping women meet their basic needs and move to financial stability was a critical part of United Way’s response to the pandemic and continues to drive their work moving forward. Both Pittsburgh natives shared their personal experiences with United Way and the efforts toward addressing the biggest issues facing our region.
Anyone looking to get involved or learn more about the good work United Way’s WLC has done over the last two decades should visit https://uwswpa.org/womens-leadership-council-wlc.
United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties, convenes and mobilizes "the caring power of individuals, the business community and organizations to help local people meet basic needs, move toward financial stability and build success in school and life. Together with dedicated donors and caring volunteers, United Way creates long-lasting change for the betterment of our community."
