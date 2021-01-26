The United Way of the Laurel Highlands will host a free online training on implicit bias today, Jan. 26. Dr. Melissa Marks, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, will present the interactive workshop.
The workshop is described as giving “participants insights regarding what implicit bias is, why it occurs, and how it affects society. Audience members will explore biases about race, gender, age, socio-economic status, and many others, learn how to recognize the biases they have, and then talk about the biases we all have. Dr. Marks through her commitment to empathy and equity, reminds us that biases are not inherently bad, but that in order to do no harm to others, we must be aware of our biases, understand where they come from, and how to proceed in building more welcoming, inclusive communities.”
Additional community conversations and training will be held Feb. 23, March 23 and April 27.
To register for the implicit bias training, email admin@uwlaurel.org.
