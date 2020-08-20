United Way of Pennsylvania is conducting a COVID-19 Impact Survey to assess the financial and household burdens that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused on our state’s families.
The United Way said the “short, confidential survey asks Pennsylvania families about their experience with finances, housing and utilities, child care, food accessibility, transportation and health care during the last five months.”
United Way of Pennsylvania represents 44 Local United Ways and United Funds across the Commonwealth that are working to provide support and relief to all individuals and families in their communities. The organization said the survey “will help inform how to effectively support Pennsylvanians as they recover from the pandemic’s impact.”
The statewide survey available online at http://bit.ly/UWPCOVID. The survey is also available in Spanish.
The survey is open through Monday, Aug. 24. A state analysis will be available after the survey’s conclusion. No individual or identifying information will be released or shared as part of the survey.
