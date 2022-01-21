American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe will conduct its next meeting 2 p.m. Feb. 14 in the post home.
The announcement was among those made at Unit 515's monthly meeting Jan. 10 led by President Janet Penrose, who welcomed new member Patty Ramsey.
Penrose noted the bingo on New Year's Eve was "a huge success." She and Carol Greenawalt were Santa's helpers, passing out the Christmas treats to the children signed up. All donations received helped to pay for the treat bags, hot chocolate and cupcakes for children.
Greenawalt announced the March 14 meeting will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary, which was established in 1922. She suggested that Unit 515 change its time to meet to 12:30 p.m. and have a catered luncheon at a cost of $15 per person. All were in favor of the motion made by Mary Jo Fromme and seconded by Pamela Puskar. There will be a sign-up sheet at the February meeting to give the organizers an idea of who will be attending the anniversary dinner so they can inform the catering company.
Following the January opening rituals, chaplain Kathy Roble led attendees in "prayer of appreciation for our veterans and the freedom they have won for us."
A roll call of officers was conducted followed by the reading of the minutes by Mary L. Pescatore. The treasurer's report by Greenawalt was approved as read.
Committee reports followed:
Cards and Visiting: Fromme thanked everyone for her card while she was recovering from her hospital stay. She was appreciative of the message that Donna Rodgers wrote in her card and wanted to thank her.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund: In the absence of Rodgers, Greenawalt and Penrose helped with tickets sales and the Emergency Fund, which collected $21.
Girls State and Juniors: A total of $15 collected from Karen Kolan's funeral was sent to the Girls State representative to be used for the coming year. Girls State will be held June 19-25 at Shippensburg University. Members were informed that Mara Lewis wants to attend; she is Kolan's granddaughter.
Leadership: Kathy Roble explained the Senior Auxiliary Basic Course is about the American Legion Auxiliary history and legacy. It teaches members about "the organization, history, basic protocols and basic conduct of business through a self-paced study course. The course is designed for any member in good standing. A good, strong organization is comprised of knowledgeable members. The more you know the more informed you are concerning our organization and what better way to succeed in our tasks."
Membership: Greenawalt reported the unit has "149 members paid to date with 50 outstanding members not paid. A letter will be sent out to the delinquent members to get their dues paid or be removed from the roster. Deadline to pay dues was Jan. 1, 2022."
National Security: Mary L. Daughenbaugh said it has been a year since the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
President's Project: A call was made to the Veterans Hospital in Oakland to see what Unit 515 members could do for the veterans. The representative said they could use comfort items, books and magazines. Penrose said she has some knitted hats and other items to give them. Puskar volunteered to take them to the hospital when she goes there. Members thanked her for her "kindness and offering."
It was noted the next ALA Westmoreland County Council meeting will be in March.
Chaplain Roble led everyone in a "Prayer for Peace."
