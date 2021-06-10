Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, American Legion Auxiliary, will conduct its next meeting 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Latrobe post home. The announcement was among those made at the May 10 meeting, called to order by President Janet Penrose.
Opening prayer by Kathy Roble followed the roll call of officers, then the reading of the minutes by Mary Pescatore. The treasurer’s report given by Carol Greenawalt was filed for audit.
Penrose welcomed guest speaker Don Truxal, president of the American Legion Riders, a group of Legionnaires who ride their motorcycles to different sites to raise funds for the American Legion Veterans and Children Foundation. This year’s ride took place May 13-16 with stops in Chambersburg, Gettysburg and Flight 93 Memorial. There are currently 12 members. A motion was made by Greenawalt to donate $200 to the organization to support the foundation. The motion by Jean Thomas and seconded by Patricia Hoffman carried.
Reports from committees included:
Auxiliary Emergency Fund — Irene Hoyle said $22 was collected.
Cards and Visiting — Hoyle noted her sister passed away and a card of sympathy would be sent from Unit 515.
Legislative — Donna Rodgers reported this year is the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Dec. 21, 1920, American Legion founding leader U.S. Rep. Hamilton Fish III introduced a bill to authorize a return to the United States of the remains of one unknown soldier who lost his life fighting in the Great War. Oct. 24, 1921, Sgt. Edward F. Younger selected the third casket from among four unidentified U.S. soldiers who were earlier exhumed from their graves. The chosen soldier was transported to Washington, D.C., aboard USS Olympia; the other three are interred at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France, where they remain today. The chosen soldier lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Nov. 11, 1921, President Warren G. Harding and the allied generals of the Great War flanked by American Legion members dedicated the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington, Virginia.
Hoyle reported on a new monument being erected at Twin Lakes Park that will house the Global War on Terror Monument, the Westmoreland County Fallen Heroes Memorial, First Responders Monument and a Pre-9/11 Conflict Memorial.
Membership — Greenawalt said Unit 515 has 162 paid members.
A memorial service was conducted by Penrose, Greenawalt and Roble for the following members who passed away in the last two years: Judy Miller, Doreen Pevarnik, Treasure Keys, Betty Newman (past president) and Flo Huson.
Poppy Program — A motion by Mary Lou Daughenbaugh and seconded by Donna Rodgers, for every member to take 10 poppies to distribute, carried.
Public Relations — Penrose said she had her book of newspaper articles ready to be mailed but the Department of Pennsylvania, American Legion Auxiliary, would not accept it that way, so she asked her sister to email all the papers instead.
Communications — End-of-the-year reports were filled out and sent to the department (state) chairmen by Penrose and Greenawalt.
Penrose reported a Westmoreland County Council, ALA, meeting was scheduled for May 11, but no one would be able to attend.
There would not be a Memorial Day parade, but a service would be conducted 10:30 a.m. May 31 at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Latrobe.
Penrose said she “found a good deal on knit hats to be sent to the veterans, nursing homes or if someone is needing one.”
Meanwhile, the following Unit 515 officers were elected for the 2021-22 year:
President — Penrose
Vice president — Daughenbaugh
Second vice president — Hoyle
Recording secretary — Pescatore
Corresponding secretary/ treasurer — Greenawalt
Chaplain — Roble
Historian — Lea Hill
Sergeant-at-arms Unit 515 flag — Mary Jo Fromme
Sergeant-at-arms American flag — Rodgers.
After a discussion with the members, it was decided to keep the meeting times the same.
The monthly meeting closed with a prayer for peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.