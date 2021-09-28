Two new Benedictines from St. Vincent Archabbey are among the 13 new students at St. Vincent Seminary this fall. Brother Bosco (Douglas John) Hough, OSB, (left) is the son of Brian and Nicole Hough of Steubenville. A 2014 graduate of West Shamokin Junior/Senior High School, he studied early childhood and special education at St. Vincent College, graduating in 2018 with a bachelor of science degree. He earned a master of science degree in special education from St. Vincent in 2020. Brother José (Alex James) Rosa, OSB, (right) is the son of Alex Rosa Jr. and Margaret Rosa of Odenton, Maryland. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in 2016 and earned a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, from St. Vincent College in 2020, majoring in philosophy and politics.

