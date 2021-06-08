The Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation is hosting two free summer concert series at Twin Lakes and Cedar Creek parks in 2021.
These concerts feature local musicians and bands and offer free admission and parking. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Dogs are permitted on leashes.
The Twin Lakes Park concerts opened May 31 on the Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater at the Twin Lakes Peach Park Expansion Area. The remaining schedule is as follows:
Saturday, June 12 – Polka Weekend featuring Joe Porembka Orchestra Tribute Band, 4 p.m.; John Stevens’ Doubleshot, 6 p.m. (polkas).
Saturday, June 26 – Dave Stout, 6:30 p.m. (acoustic); Michael Christopher, 8 p.m. (country).
Saturday, July 10 – The Fabulous Booze Brothers Show Band and Revue, 6:30 p.m. (blues).
Saturday, July 24 – Opener TBA, 6:30 p.m.; Willow Hill (formerly Love Bettie), 8 p.m. (acoustic).
Saturday, Aug. 7 – Alec Henderson, 6:30 p.m. (blues); Pendulum, 8 p.m. (CCR Tribute Band).
Saturday, Aug. 21 – Adam Fitz, 6:30 p.m. (acoustic); HABATAT, 8:00 p.m. (jam/funk/rock).
Saturday, Sept. 11 – Amanda James, 6:30 p.m. (country); Andy Davis Band, 8:00 p.m. (country rock)
Saturday, Sept. 25 – The Shiners, 6:30 p.m. (country rock); Doppler Affect, 7:45 p.m. (rock); East Coast Turnaround, 9:15 p.m. (trucker rock).
The Twin Lakes Summer Concert Series is sponsored in part by SecondHalf Coach Wealth Management; J. J. Hauser and Sons Inc.; Delaney Automotive Group of Greensburg; Somerset Trust Co.; LESCO Federal Credit Union; Lakeview Animal Clinic; Scott E. Learn, DMD; Sendell Motors, and Unity Brewing.
* * *
The Cedar Creek Park concerts will be held at the amphitheater. The schedule is as follows:
Sunday, June 13 – Sky Maestros, 4 p.m. (variety).
Sunday, June 27 – Catfish Creek Revival, 4 p.m. (jazz).
Sunday, July 11 – Fred Adams, 4 p.m. (jazz).
Sunday, July 25 – Pittsburgh Big Band Legends, 4 p.m. (Big Band).
Sunday, Aug. 22 – The Townsmen Plus One, 4 p.m. (variety)
Sunday, Aug. 26 – Wally Gingers Orchestra, 4 p.m. (variety).
For other information, contact Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks. These schedules are subject to change at any time.
To access the Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater, follow Donohoe Road from the traffic light at Westmoreland Mall. At the four-way stop, turn left on to Georges Station Road. After crossing the railroad tracks, turn right onto Streetpark Loop.
The Cedar Creek Park Amphitheater is located on Evergreen Drive through the main entrance of the park. Cedar Creek Park is located in Rostraver Township off Route 51, one-quarter mile north of I-70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.