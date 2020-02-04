Country music favorite Martina McBride, coming to the area in April, has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. McBride has also been awarded 14 Gold records, nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum records and two Triple Platinum awards.
She is coming Thursday, April 30, to The Palace Theatre (21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg) for a 7 p.m. show.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. They are $69, $89, $109 and $135 and can be purchased by calling the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 or online at: www.thepalacetheatre.org. This is a Latshaw Productions show.
The multiple Grammy® nominee has sold more than 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits.
McBride was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. Through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative, Martina partners with nonprofit causes to help many of the towns she’s performing in. Martina also invites fans to join her team in “making the world a better place through the power of music.”
Since 2011, Team Music Is Love has been responsible for many successful fundraising and volunteer projects helping causes such as hunger relief, cancer research, combating domestic violence and helping children in need. For more information, visit TeamMusicIsLove.com.
Recently, Martina released her first book, “Around the Table,” a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration.
