Three Benedictines professed solemn vows, or vows for life, on July 11, before Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, at St. Vincent Archabbey in Unity Township.
They are Brother Sean Cooksey, OSB, of Pittsburgh; Brother Francisco Whittaker, OSB, from Grove City, and Brother Romuald Duchene, OSB, of St. Paul, Minnesota.
• Brother Sean is the son of Dr. Stephen Cooksey of Pittsburgh and Mary Frances Reidell of Pittsburgh. He has two brothers, Patrick of Colorado Springs and Daniel of Seattle, and a sister, Erin Leet of Pittsburgh. He is a 2006 graduate of Serra Catholic High School. He has studied at the Community College of Allegheny County and Wheeling Jesuit University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 2011. He entered the monastic community at St. Vincent Archabbey in 2018 and professed simple vows on July 10, 2019.
• Brother Francisco, a son of Daniel and Kathleen Whittaker of Grove City, has two brothers, Thomas of Pittsburgh and Nathaniel of Grove City, and a sister, Sarah, of Pittsburgh. He graduated from Mother of Divine Grace School in 2015, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry in 2019 from St. Vincent College, magna cum laude. He became a novice at St. Vincent Archabbey in July 2019 and professed simple vows on July 10, 2020. He earned the Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies, summa cum laude, from St. Vincent Seminary in 2022. Following profession of simple vows his appointments have included assistant miller, St. Vincent Gristmill (2020-present); assistant to the director of campus ministry (2020-present); assistant manager of the Gristmill General Store (2020-21), and assistant to the director of vocations (2021-present). He and his brother Nate co-host a podcast called "All Good in the Brotherhood."
• Brother Romuald is the son of Patti Gentz of Minneapolis and the late William Duchene. He is one of three children. His brother Benjamin is from Anoka, Minnesota. His sister Debra is deceased. Brother Romuald came to St. Vincent Archabbey in 2009, spending a year in the novitiate and professing first vows on July 9, 2010. Spending two more years at the archabbey, he began a period of discernment before returning in 2021 and renewing his temporary vows in 2022. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, in 2002, and a Master of Arts degree in systematic theology from St. Vincent Seminary in 2021. His assignments at the archabbey have included assistant archivist (2010-11) assistant to the director of facilities management (2010-13), consultant on the monastery roof project and the mausoleum project (2011-13) and assistant to the director, Institute for Ministry Formation (2021-present). From 2018-22 he was second vice local chairman of the Grand Forks, North Dakota, Chapter of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus and is a PADI master diver.
