Three make first vows as Benedictine monks

Three Benedictines professed simple vows on July 10, while three junior monks renewed their temporary vows for one year. Professing simple vows were Brother Aidan Sheridan, Brother Bede Maxson and Brother Roman Pallone.
AIDAN SHERIDAN, OSB
Brother Aidan (Timothy) Sheridan is from Lakewood, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene F. and Pauline F. Sheridan. He is a 1982 graduate of Northwestern High School, then earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Notre Dame College of South Euclid, Ohio, in 2009. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy the same year from Borromeo Seminary, the college seminary in the Diocese of Cleveland, and later matriculated to St. Mary Seminary, the graduate school of theology in Cleveland. He came to St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice on July 1, 2021.
BEDE MAXSON, OSB
Brother Bede is the oldest of the seven children of Jeff and Danielle Maxson of New Windsor, New York. After graduating from Cornwall Central High School in 2016 he studied aerospace administrations and operations at Oklahoma State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2019. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies from St. Joseph’s Seminary, Dunwoodie, New York, before entering the monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice on July 1, 2021.
ROMAN PALLONE, OSB
Brother Roman is also one of seven children, the son of James and Mary Pallone of Gahanna, Ohio. He graduated from St. Francis DeSales High School, Columbus, Ohio, in 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University in 1991, and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Ohio State University in 1999. He entered the monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice on July 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.