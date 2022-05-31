Three Benedictine monks ordained to priesthood

The Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, ordained three Benedictines from St. Vincent Archabbey to the priesthood on Saturday, May 14, in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
They are from Vinhedo, Brazil; Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China, and Johnstown. Bishop Kulick also ordained one deacon, also from China.
• The Rev. Samuel Pinheiro, OSB, of Vinhedo, is the son of Adão Jose Pinheiro and Vanía Aparecida Pedro Pinheiro of Limeíra, Brazil. He is a 2008 graduate of Colegio Pro Cotil, Limeíra, São Paulo, Brazil. He has a licentiate in philosophy degree (Ph.L.) from the Pontificia Catholic University of Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil. He professed simple vows on January 20, 2013, and made solemn profession of vows on Nov. 6, 2016, at St. Vincent’s priory located in the city of Vinhedo, São Paulo, Brazil.
He began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in 2017, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 2021. He was ordained to the diaconate by Bishop Kulick on May 22, 2021, in the basilica.
At the archabbey, his assignments have included assistant to the prior (2017-present); assistant, Basilica Gift Shop (2017-2019); assistant, summer retreat program (2019-present), and assistant director, guests and guest facilities (2019-present).
• The Rev. Francis Yuan Jin, OSB, is the son of Wuxing Jin and Xuezhen Li of Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China. He earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2009. He began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in 2016, and in 2018, he received the Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies. In 2022, he earned the Master of Divinity degree, cum laude, and the Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree, magna cum laude, which is given in conjunction with Sant’ Anselmo, the international Benedictine university in Rome.
He entered the novitiate at St. Vincent Archabbey on July 1, 2015, and made simple profession of monastic vows on July 10, 2016. He professed solemn vows on July 11, 2019. He was ordained to the diaconate in the archabbey basilica on May 22, 2021, by Bishop Kulick.
Following his first profession of vows, his assignments have included assistant to the prior (2016-2020); assistant to the director of the college bookstore (2016-2018); socius of novices (2017-2020), and socius of postulants (2019-2020). He presently serves as vocation office guest master (2018-present), Benedictine resident in Aurelius Hall (2020-2021) and assistant to the director of campus ministry (2020-present).
• The Rev. Barnabas (Michael) O’Reilly, OSB, is the son of Lawrence and Eileen O’Reilly of Johnstown. He is a 2008 graduate of Bishop McCort High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology in 2012 from St. Vincent College. He began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in 2016. In 2018, he received the Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies, cum laude. He earned the Master of Divinity degree from the seminary in 2022.
He entered the novitiate at St. Vincent Archabbey on July 1, 2015, and made simple profession of monastic vows on July 10, 2016. He made solemn profession of vows on July 11, 2019. He was ordained to the diaconate in the archabbey basilica on May 22, 2021, by Bishop Kulick.
Prior to entering the monastery, he was employed as a laboratory technician at the University of Pittsburgh and then worked for two years with a Catholic Missionary group known as “St. Paul’s Outreach” (SPO) at West Virginia University.
Following simple profession, he was assigned as assistant to the director of Campus Ministry, St. Vincent College (2016-present), and a Benedictine resident in Gerard Hall (2016-present), according to Kim Metzgar, director of archabbey and seminary public relations.
