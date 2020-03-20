American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 celebrated its 98th anniversary during its March meeting, led by President Janet Penrose.
Following the opening prayer read by Kathy Roble, a catered luncheon was served to members and invited guests: 31st District President Paulette Seitz; past Commander Martin Seitz from Post 868; Post 515 Commander Barry Novosel; Post 515 Home Association President Earl Penrose, and Post 515 member Gary Greenawalt.
The Unit 515 meeting resumed following the luncheon with the roll call of officers, the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report. All were approved as read.
Paulette Seitz thanked everyone for inviting her and her husband, and she spoke about the Legion and its upcoming conventions and department projects. Gifts were presented to all the guests.
Committee reports included:
Americanism — Janet Penrose reported there were no responses for essays this year.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund — Hazel Carney said $26 was collected.
Cards and Visiting — Donna Rodgers sent a sympathy card to the family of Treasure Keys; a thinking of you card to Roble and Mary Lou Daughenbaugh following the loss of Kathy’s son and Mary Lou’s nephew, and a get well card to Carol Greenawalt.
Community Service — Irene Hoyle reported a Volunteer Appreciation Day is slated for April 15 at the McKenna Center in Greensburg sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, and a Recognition Luncheon sponsored by the RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) May 1 at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus. A person must be registered with the RSVP and have served at least 40 hours during 2019 to participate.
Rodgers stated that the Greater Latrobe Community Chorus may be singing at Hempfield Towers, Bethlen Home, Loyalhanna Care Center and Ligonier Gardens, but because of the coronavirus pandemic these visits may be changed.
Girls State — Janet Penrose explained Unit 515 has a student who will attend the 2020 Girls State Program in June at Shippenburg — Karli Sufton, a junior at Greensburg Salem High School. She plans to study math at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Information has been sent to the ALA Department of Pennsylvania and to Westmoreland County Council.
Leadership — Roble reported, “We can all be fearless leaders. Some other qualities of leadership are respect for one another, accept others, share information, don’t take all the credit for something, share it. Say thank you, honor and respect others, have a positive attitude. We all stand for justice, freedom, loyalty, and diplomacy. Remember you are a leader no matter where you are with the auxiliary. If it is your fifth year or 50th, not all leaders have titles. We all take the initiative and learn something new each day.”
Legislative — Rodgers reported there is a lot of information on the website ALAforveterans.org concerning candidates in the general primary, programs the American Legion has to offer and what scholarships are available.
Irene Hoyle noted that state Rep. Mike Reese, who has an office in Ligonier, has a Veterans Outreach Program the third Friday of each month. A department service officer will be available to assist veterans with service-connected claims and requests for assistance with death survivor benefits and more.
Membership and Memorials — Carol Greenawalt reported the unit had a memorial service for a deceased member Treasure Keys at John J. Lopatich Funeral Home. She thanked the auxiliary members who attended. She also reported the unit has 118 members paid to date with 23 delinquent. She said, “All dues must be paid by May 15 to be considered paid for the 2019-20 membership year. After that date they can be removed from the roster and considered no longer a member and must be reinstated and lose all the years they have on record.” She asked to be notified by calling 724-537-8417 if members are ill or in a nursing home.
National Security — Daughenbaugh focused on precautions to take during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Poppy Program — Poppies are ordered and will be distributed to the members at the April meeting in preparation the annual Poppy Days — May 21, 22 and 23.
President’s Project — Hazel Carney said this year’s theme is “Every Veteran Loved, Never Alone, Always Remembered.” Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, and Pennsylvania War Horse with a focus on Veterans Suicide Prevention are some of the programs the American Legion supports.
Public Relations — Janet Penrose said she is up to date with filling her book with the newspaper articles to be sent to the Department of Pennsylvania to be judged for the state convention.
The president also reported that she and Greenawalt would attend the ALA Westmoreland County Council meeting Tuesday, March 10.
Unit 515’s next monthly meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. April 13 with a covered-dish luncheon at the Latrobe post home.
Roble led the closing prayer.
