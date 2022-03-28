All three eggs have hatched in the Hays bald eagles’ nest. There are now three eaglets in the nest.
Hatch dates for 2022 are March 21, March 22 and March 25. Watch the cam here: http://aswp.org/pages/hays-nest
The activity in the nest and the night-mode of the camera are making it a bit hard to see the third eaglet. The third eaglet is below its much more active siblings. Once the sun comes up, the view of all three eaglets will be much more clear.
This is the 18th eaglet that the Hays pair has hatched since 2013 — and the third time that three eggs have hatched in the nest in one season. The other successful three egg years were 2021 and 2014. See the history of the Hays bald eagles here: http://aswp.org/pages/nest-info-by-year
Now that there are eaglets in the nest:
• An adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly, with the just-hatched eaglets remaining beneath the adult for warmth.
• The adults will bring back food to the nest for the eaglets, and tear the food into small pieces that the eaglet consumes. The adults will be seen leaning over to feed the eaglet.
The Hays webcam is a collaborative project between Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and PixCams. This live video feed has been granted a Special Permit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for educational purposes. The game commission’s mission is “to manage wild birds, wild mammals and their habitats for current and future generations.”
