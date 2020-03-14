This statement from Endicott Reindl, WSO executive director, was released Thursday afternoon:
“The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra recognizes as its highest priority the safety and well-being of our musicians, patrons, and staff. The Executive Committee of the board of directors met on 3/11/2020 to discuss our upcoming concert ‘Irish Rhapsody’ (03/14/2020). In light of the current health situation due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), out of an abundance of caution, the committee has decided it is in the best interest of our organization to POSTPONE this weekend’s concert.
“We are cognizant that there has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our region, for which we are thankful. We are also cognizant of the emergency disaster declaration for the state of Pennsylvania and the recommendations of the CDC to practice social distancing. Please know at this moment that we are working to select a new date for this concert which will be prudent for all. We ARE moving forward with our Italian Opera Fest concert scheduled for April 25, 2020, and our annual gala, ‘Roaring Rhapsody,’ scheduled for May 1, 2020.
“We have outlined the following actions for ticket buyers:
“1) Retain your current seats for the rescheduled concert. (Current tickets will be valid for the new date and a reprinted ticket will not be necessary)
“2) Exchange your tickets for our next scheduled concert ‘Italian Opera Fest’ on April 25, 2020.
“3) Receive a ticket voucher to be used for a classical concert next season. (Concert dates for our 52nd season will be announced in April, but generally are in October, February, March and May)
“4) Donate your ticket. (As a nonprofit arts organization, the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra relies on the audience we perform for. By donating your tickets in lieu of a refund, you are providing vital support for the music and musicians that inspire and connect our region. Please consider donating your tickets back to the Westmoreland Symphony and receive a tax donation receipt.
“Please contact the WSO office to discuss your wishes at 724-837-1850 or by email at info@westmorelandsymphony.org
As an orchestra we are grateful to create a wonderful and joyful musical experience for our region. Thank you for your understanding as this situation continues to update.
“With kindest regards, Endy Reindl, executive director.”
