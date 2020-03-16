Following the order of Gov. Tom Wolf to close all Pennsylvania schools for 10 business days, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has decided to close to the public through Tuesday, March 31, effective Saturday, March 14.
WMAA spokesmen said, “We believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our staff and community to combat the spread of COVID-19. Administrative staff have been highly encouraged to work remotely and practice social distancing when in the office.
“We are continuing to monitor national, state, and local guidance, and, if necessary, we will reassess the duration of our public closure and post any updates on our website as well as via email and social media.”
If you have any questions, email info@thewestmoreland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.